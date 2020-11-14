Aries (March 20 – April 18)

THE end of the week is looking good for you, Aries! On Thursday, Jupiter conjoins Pluto in Capricorn, giving you a boost of good luck and opportunities in your work sector. This could be the start of a beautiful new career, or maybe you are making big decisions or getting promoted.

Taurus (April 19 – May 19)

A sense of déjà vu begins your week when Mercury enters Scorpio for the second time this year on Tuesday. Mercury moves back into your sector of partnerships, putting the spotlight back on your relationships. For the next couple weeks, conversations between you and your loved ones become more intense as you learn more about them. Do not be afraid to go deep.

Gemini (May 20 – June 19)

This week and for the next couple weeks, your words hold a lot of power as Mercury enters Scorpio for the second time. Mercury is in your sector of routine, putting some extra attention on productivity and self-discipline. While these are always good things, try not to get too focused on your habits this month or they could quickly morph into obsessions.

Cancer (June 20 – July 21)

The weeks begins on a good note for you as Mercury enters Scorpio for the second time this year. With the planet of communication in your pleasure sector, this is the perfect opportunity to practice self-expression. Do some creative activities, take up new hobbies and just focus on what makes you feel good. It should be an interesting few weeks.

Leo (July 22 – August 21)

Your week gets a little stormy when Mercury enters Scorpio for the second time this year on Tuesday. Yes, back again for round two. Communication and thinking could be a little intense for the next few weeks, so try to keep your sharp tongue in check, especially since the planet of communication will be in your family sector. Be careful of a family feud right before the holidays.

Virgo (August 22 – September 21)

Good news! Your ruling planet is finally back in the compatible sign of Scorpio. On Tuesday, Mercury enters the sign of the mysterious Scorpion for the second time and will be in your sector of communication for the next few weeks. This is the perfect time to get organised, check on siblings or even take a short trip.

Libra (September 22 – October 21)

Starting Tuesday, your words hold a great deal of value thanks to Mercury re-entering Scorpio. Your words become extra precious but sharp. Choose what you say (and how you say it) with a great deal of thought. Mars is in your sector of partnerships, and now that the planet is moving forward it is releasing extra energy, passion and sex appeal. While you may be tempted to stray from an established relationship, career or project, it would not be wise.

Scorpio (October 22 – November 20)

Mercury is back in your sign once again on Tuesday, giving your words extra power. While you will be more seductive and magnetic for the next three weeks, it is also a good time to do some critical thinking. Take a look at your life and make some assessments. You do not have to make any decisions yet. Just think about it. You feel extra powerful when the new moon is in your sign on Saturday, making for a very transformative night.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 20)

As Mercury re-enters Scorpio on Tuesday, the days get shorter and the nights get longer, so it might be a good idea to check in with your mental well-being. Scorpio is an intense enough sign as it is, but Mercury will be in your sector of the subconscious, making emotions and communication very powerful.

Give yourself privacy to collect your thoughts. After months of fatigue, you finally have the drive to do things that make you feel good. Enjoy it, Sagittarius!

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Everything is coming up aces for you as the planet of luck and the planet of transformation conjoin in your sign. On Thursday, Jupiter and Pluto meet, which could give you a boost of luck to change any aspect of your life, from appearance to career to social status. Now is the perfect time to get the family together for a nice dinner or just start the holiday decorating a little early.

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

It is time to get to work, Aquarius! On Tuesday, Mercury enters Scorpio for the second time, landing right in your career sector. For the next three weeks, all your thoughts will be centred on work and how to get ahead. Whether it is building your reputation or networking, you will be showing what a powerful force you are in the office, almost to the point of obsession. Be careful.

Pisces (February 19 – March 19)

Your charms come out when Mercury re-enters Scorpio on Tuesday. This is a very welcome return for you because the Scorpion gives your words an extra oomph of seduction and magnetism. People are hanging on your every word. While you are casting people under your spell, do not forget to expand your mental horizons, too! This new moon is in your sector of philosophy, making it an ideal time to study new ideas or different cultures or plan a trip. Open your mind, Pisces. —horoscope.com

