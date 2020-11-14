Bornwell Choga

Own Correspondent

Fast food concern, Eat n’ Lick, has opened a branch in Chegutu, Mashonaland West Province, bringing to 14 the number of branches the firm has countrywide.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Retailers president, Denford Mutashu, officially opened the branch last Saturday at a colourful ceremony.

Mr Mutashu said the opening of Eat n’ Lick Chegutu branch was a milestone on the brand’s long journey towards expanding its “national footprint.”

“Establishing this Chegutu branch is a significant development in the retail and wholesale sector and the economy of Zimbabwe at large,” he said.

Mr Mutashu said the rapid expansion drive was halted by Covid-19, but slow and stable environment currently obtaining will see the firm continuing on its plan across the country and the region.

Eat n’ Lick provides quality eatery, flexible opening and closing times during normal operating times, service excellency over and above employment creation for local communities and economic empowerment of local suppliers and farmers.

Mr Mutashu implored some local authorities to desist from increasing cost of doing business by charging exorbitant fees that choke businesses.

“You must stop wanton increase of rates and licence fees in a stable environment,” he said.

Eat n’ Lick director Pastor Tsitsi Musabayana, said the Chegutu branch had been well received by residents and was conveniently located for the travelling public using the busy Harare-Bulawayo route.

Speaking at the same occasion, Chegutu West Member of Parliament Dextar Nduna, said the coming in of Eat n’ Lick to Chegutu, was not only a great investment adding value to the town, but created employment for the youths and businesses for suppliers.

Mr Nduna said according to 2013 statistics, Chegutu Town has a population of 38 000 among them over 8 000 economically active youths.

“We are glad that the coming in of Eat n’ Lick is a major investment to our town as this will provide employment opportunities for the youths,” he said.

Eat n’ Lick chairman Bishop Isaiah Musabayana, in an interview revealed that they have plans to open two branches in the United States of America as part of the firm’s efforts to go global.

He said in the next five years they intended to open 12 more branches locally, regionally and internationally.

Mr Musabayana said in the region they are targeting countries such as South Africa, Kenya, Botswana and Zambia.

He said the company was paying fees for some underprivileged university students.

“We assist orphanages, old people’s homes and many disadvantaged communities. We are our brothers’ keepers. When you buy from any of our branches, you are contributing in the upkeep of orphans, the elderly and disadvantaged members of our communities,” he explained.

Eat n’ Lick recently rebranded and upgraded by introducing state-of-the-art equipment, SBD self-service tapping machines to promote social distancing in line with Covid-19 guidelines and promote self-service.

