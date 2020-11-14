FORMER Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini has questioned the national team selection criteria saying player agents have undue influence in the picking of players that represent the senior national team.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

This follows the Warriors’ defeat to Algeria in a Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Algiers on Thursday.

Posting on his Facebook page, Kapini said: “I can say am happy that when I was playing for the national team, I was picked based on performance not by social media,” he wrote. “These days you can play college or Sunday league football and the agents can post you on social media and you will be called to national duty.”

Warriors’ Croatian coach Zdravko Logarušić did not have the luxury of assessing his key players during last FIFA international break due to poor planning by the local football governing body ahead of the friendly match in Malawi.

And he has faced some tough questions over his selection of players for this first competitive matches since his appointment early this year.

In particular, fans were livid over the inclusion of Ovidy Karuru who is currently not attached to any club and Tendai Darikwa who has been inactive for over a year.

Scotland-based David Moyo was given his debut call ahead of Knox Mutizwa.

 Follow Terry on

Twitter @TMadyauta

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw