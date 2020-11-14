Harare City Council has cancelled an agreement of sale it had with Kubatana Art and Craft Centre as the land is now earmarked for the development of the Museum of African Liberation.

BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

Cabinet last month announced plans to build the museum aimed at decolonising the liberation war history.

In a letter dated November 9, 2020 addressed to the chairperson of Kubatana Art and Craft Co-operatives, council’s acting finance director Stanley Ndemera said the co-operative would be allocated land elsewhere.

“Please be advised that the city has cancelled the sale of stand 5797 Warren Park township to your cooperative and request you to vacate the premise with immediate effect to pave way for national development,” part of the letter read.

“The government is interested in the space bound by Golden quarry Road Samora Machel (Bulawayo Road) and Westlea residential suburb, including the old dumpsite to develop a Museum of African liberation.”

He said an alternative stand of equivalent value would be identified as compensation.

“Further bear in mind that there will be a ground-breaking ceremony to kickstart the project which will be attended by African Heads of State and several high-profile dignitaries from across the continent in December.”

