A BULAWAYO packaging company Polypackaging (PVT) Limited lost an undisclosed amount of money after armed robbers pounced on the premises on Friday morning.

The robbers got away with an undisclosed amount of money after they attacked a security guard that was on duty with the butt of a gun and sustained injuries and is seeking medical attention.

Witnesses said the robbers came on foot as they did not have a vehicle that was seen by those who were near the premise.

When a Sunday News crew visited the premises, workers were still in a state of shock and were at a loss of words, management was also not present as they were said to have gone to give statements at the police station.

A woman who sells her wares in front of the premise said she was present when the attack took place but did not see much.

“As you can see by where I am seated, my back will be turned against the door of the shop so what happened is that I saw the lady who works in the shop running out of the door passing behind me and I also took to my heels following her. I did not know what she was running away from but my instinct did not allow me to remain seated when someone had just run away from the shop behind me. So, we both went to hide in the shop next door as their gate was opened,” she said without wanting to be named.

She said she later heard that armed robbers had pounced on the shop and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

The robbers are also said to have gotten away with a company vehicle belonging to Polypackaging (PVT) Limited.

People who were around the premise at the time said it was a mystery how the robbers got away with the vehicle.

“The car was parked right next to the entrance and after the robbers stole money they jumped in to the car and drove off, we don’t understand how they got the keys to the vehicle or if the keys were left on the ignition. It’s a mystery to many,” said one man who was at the premise.

Police could not immediately comment on the issue.

