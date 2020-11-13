Tadious Manyepo in ALGIERS, Algeria

THE Warriors were expected to leave Algiers this morning and arrive in Harare at around 7pm today.

They will immediately return into the bio-bubble as they prepare for the 2021 AFCON qualifying return match against Algeria at the National Sports Stadium on Monday.

They fell 1-3 at the hands of the African champions at the 5 July 1962 Stadium in Algiers last night. The result means Algeria are now on nine points from three matches with Zimbabwe second on four.

Zambia, who beat Botswana 2-1 in Lusaka yesterday, are now third with the Zebras dropping to the foot of the four-team log on one point.

The Warriors know they can’t afford to lose to Algeria on Monday if they are to retain a realistic chance of qualifying for the continental fiesta which has been postponed by a year to 2022 in Cameroon.

