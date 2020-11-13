Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

POPULAR chanter Poptain of the Fadza Mutengi fame will be heading to Victoria Falls at the end of this month where he is expected to perform alongside artistes in the holiday resort.

He is going there with the aim to forge ties with artistes in the town which is just about to gain city status.

Poptain who rose to fame with his Fadza Mutengi hit during the lockdown, will be performing at the newly established The Yard Leisure Centre on November 28. He will be supported by fast-rising Victoria Falls artistes NavyBoy, Danman Croc, Quality and Mutsa. On the decks will be DJs Skelter and Legendary.

With Poptain starting to get gigs outside the country, artistes from the resort are set to benefit as they will interact and exchange notes with him.

The Yard proprietor, Tariro “Boss Double” Benza said they had invited Poptain in order to unite artistes and create a networking platform for them all in a quest to revive the Victoria Falls leisure scene.

“We are driven by the desire to unify people through entertainment. Bringing in an artiste from out of town exposes them to new crowds while also giving artistes from Vic Falls an opportunity to network.

“Healthy competition is then created between the local artistes and those coming from other cities. Ultimately, this will bring out the best in all of them,” said Boss Double.

Poptain’s appearance at The Yard will follow that of Hello Mwari hit-maker Jah Master who officially opened the leisure centre.

– @mthabisi_mthire

