Harare Bureau

HENRIETTA Rushwaya, Stephen Tserayi, Raphios Mufandauya and Gift Karanda have been denied bail while Ali Muhammad has been freed on $100 000.

Harare magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna ruled that Rushwaya, Tserayi, Mufandauya and Karanda have connections outside the country and have means to abscond trial.

Mr Nduna also said there was high risk of them interfering with investigations. They were all remanded to November 27 for their routine remand.

