Innocent Kurira Sports Reporter

FIFTY golfers are expected to tee off at the Harry Allen golf club championships this Saturday and Sunday.

The event is for members of the Harry Allen Golf Club to ­find the club’s best golfer for this year.

Club vice-captain Cleto Mapfumo said all is in place ahead of the much-anticipated event. “We have our annual club championship this coming weekend.

It will be played over two days to determine our club’s golf champion for the year.

“The format is stroke play with 10am being the tee off time.

“Last year’s champion Leon Mushonga will be out to retain the trophy. Non-members and golf enthusiasts are encouraged to come and have fun. We want to attract new members especially students and ladies who are very few at the club.

“It’s a family outing with plenty of food and drinks for sale.

“Strict Covid-19 regulations will be followed,” said Mapfumo, who will be taking part under the B division.

In Division A the contenders will include defending champion Mushonga as well as Mufaro Chivonivoni and Moses Mlalazi Division B will have the likes of Chris Magosvongwe, Sugar Muguyo, Simon Moyo and Godwin Sengweni In the ladies division stiff competition is expected between Lorraine Huwa, Margaret Vera, Sakhile Ndiweni and Robyn McMahan. — @innocentskizoe

