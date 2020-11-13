Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

IN a bid to promote the growth of wrestling in Zimbabwe, Japanese coach Kazumi Suzuki has promised to assist athletes in the country with proper gear to ensure their safety when in action.

He made the promise at a talent identifi­cation and training program that was held last week at Kenzim College.

Suzuki is working as a security at the embassy of Japan in Uganda.

He is also a wrestling coach in Uganda and has ­accolades in wrestling competitions.

In 1996 he was crowned champion in the Iran Cadet world championship while in 2001 he won the Uzbekistan Junior world championship as well as the Junior Japan Championship.

He came out fourth in the Freestyle University championship in 2002 and in the Greco-Roman Style University championship in 2003.

Suzuki says he would love to assist in the improvement of wrestling standards in the country.

“I’m so delighted to be here and I have seen that kids do not have proper training gear for wrestling. It is my wish to see them have everything a wrestler needs for training and I’m going to ensure that they

get the proper attire for the sport,” said Suzuki.

Zimbabwe Wrestling Federation president, Tapiwa Masinire thanked the Japanese community for their cooperation and hopes to see a fruitful relationship between Zimbabwe and Japan in the revival and development of wrestling in the country.

“We really benefited a lot in this program especially on different wrestling drills that were showcased by Suzuki and I hope our relationship with Japan regarding the sport of wrestling will go a long way,” he said.

