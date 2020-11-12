A MUTARE woman is facing murder charges after stabbing her sister’s nine-month-old baby accusing her of crying non-stop.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

The accused Natasha Mugwenjere (32) yesterday appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi who remanded her in custody to November 23.

The court was told that Mugwenjere was a mental patient.

The State alleges that on November 9, Charlotte Muromba left her daughter in the custody of the accused.

The mother of the now-deceased had reportedly gone to fetch water at a nearby borehole.

The baby reportedly began to cry and this irritated the accused, who stabbed her twice on the chest with a knife.

When Charlotte came back, she found her baby bleeding.

They rushed her to Mutare Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw