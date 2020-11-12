A MUTARE woman is facing murder charges after stabbing her sister’s nine-month-old baby accusing her of crying non-stop.
BY KENNETH NYANGANI
The accused Natasha Mugwenjere (32) yesterday appeared before Mutare magistrate Prisca Manhibi who remanded her in custody to November 23.
The court was told that Mugwenjere was a mental patient.
The State alleges that on November 9, Charlotte Muromba left her daughter in the custody of the accused.
The mother of the now-deceased had reportedly gone to fetch water at a nearby borehole.
The baby reportedly began to cry and this irritated the accused, who stabbed her twice on the chest with a knife.
When Charlotte came back, she found her baby bleeding.
They rushed her to Mutare Provincial Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.
