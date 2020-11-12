Bulawayo Bureau

Rhumba/Tshibilika music is one of the most popular genres in Matabeleland, making the battle for the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (RoilBAA) Outstanding Tshibilika/Rhumba Act intriguing.

Competing in that category this year are talented artistes Themba “Boyoyo” Mathe, Clement Magwaza, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Mandlenkosi “Godolude” Mpofu.

From Nkayi to Plumtree, the category is diversified with the artistes being favourites of many.

Madlela Skhobokhobo, who recently dropped his Ntikoloshi album said he hopes the album will earn him the much-needed votes.

“I feel honoured to be nominated for these awards as it shows my musical career is on the right path. If I’m to win, I’ll definitely dedicate the award to my six-week old baby girl, uKganya Nomandla,” said Dlelaz, as Madlela Skhobokhobo is also known.

Speaking from South Africa where he is working on his 12th album, Magwaza said being nominated on its own is encouraging.

“The nomination made me happy and I’ve confidence that my fans will vote for me because they know I deliver. But, whoever is going to win, I say congratulations in advance and this goes to all the artistes that are nominated at this year’s awards,” Magwaza said.

Up-and-coming musician and dancer Godolude said the nomination showed him that he is destined for greatness as he is nominated with giants who have been in the game for a while.

“It feels so good and encouraging to be nominated. It’s nice to know that people are noticing what I’m doing. I think my fans believe in me since they know what I can offer,” said Godolude. On his part, former Mokis Connection frontman Boyoyo said the nomination was humbling as it is testament of his hard work over the years.

“For all these years that I’ve been in the music business, I’ve been appreciated a few times, so this nomination is a blessing to me.

“The nomination has made me happy and I’m hoping to win the award,” he said.

