Bongani Ndlovu
Bulawayo Bureau
Nominees for the Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards have been unveiled and it is a battle for supremacy between R Peels who has eight nods, Asaph with seven and Crooger and Holy Ten who have five each.
The awards which will be held at the Rainbow Towers in Harare on December 12 are celebrating 10 years.
Although they will be streamed live, they will also have a live audience.
Unfortunately, two categories Best Club DJ and Best Dance act were scrapped from the list because of the Covid-19 pandemic that affected the categories.
Personalities Mbo Mahocs and Ben Chest announced the nominees through an event that was live streamed on the Zim Hip Hop Awards page yesterday.
There was a moment of silence for Cal Vin who was described as one of the pioneers of Zim Hip Hop.
Competing for Best Male are R Peels, Asaph, Crooger, Ti Gonzi, Holy Ten and Jungle Loco, while the Best Female is pitting Preshy, Kikky BadA$$, Natasha Muz, Sibo, Tashamiswa and Hanna.
Gunning for Song of the year are Asaph feat Msizkay’s — Aspheli Moya, Holy Ten’s — Ndaremerwa, R.Peels — Eke, Crisswiss and the dot — Bad Vibes and Crooger — Ginde.
Zim Hip Hop Awards director Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison said choosing the nominees was difficult as the artistes put in a lot of work this year.
“It’s been a difficult year because a lot of artistes put work out there so the judges had it difficult,” said Beefy.
He said preparations for the award ceremony are going well.
“We’ll have to abide by the Covid-19 regulations for our preparations,” he said. “For now, we’re still trying to see the best way to put them ou,t but we’re definitely going to stream them live.”
Below is the Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards full list of the nominees:
Best Male
- Peels
Asaph
Holy Ten
Crooger
Jungle Loco
T Gonzi
Best Female
Preshy
Kikky Bad A$$
Natasha Muz
Sibo
Tashamiswa
Hanna
Best New comer
Boy Nino
Holy Ten
Rockie DoUb
Denim Woods
Kae Chaps
Best Hip-hop duo or group
Crisswiss and the dot
Hitmusic Empire
Uchiha Empire Clan
Cottage 47
Pathun Place
Best Album
Bata Mastreets — Jungle Loco
Muchinjiko — R.Peels
Blood Line — Kikky Bad Ass
Twenty-Five — Probeatz
Room 328 Bridge View — Crisswiss and the dot
Song of the year
Asaph feat Msizkay — Aspheli Moya
Holy Ten — Ndaremerwa
- Peels — Eke
Crisswiss and the dot — Bad Vibes
Crooger — Ginde
Best producer
Afro Zenda
Jamal
John the Producer
Mars on the beat
P2Dah Oh
Best Collaboration
Asaph feat Msizkay — Aspheli Moya
Crooger, Asaph T Gonzi — Ginde
Crisswiss and the dot — Bad Vibes
Boy Nino feat Emtee No problems
Rockie DoUb ft Tha Dawg, Asaph, VIC JITA – Monate Fela
Best brand supporting local hip hop
Big Boss
Kingsville Clothing
Team Legacy
Hit Music Empire
Rednation Live
Best Promoter
Big Boss
Preezo
Cottage 47
Chap Moreno
Rednation Live
Best Diaspora
Reck 442
Cap City
Dimitri and the Scarecrow
Neville Sigauke
Mlue Jay
Best Radio DJ
Thorne LaRock
Lady Kay and PD tha Ghost
Mox
Prometheus
Mike Sprinter
Best gospel act
NTA
Caespedo
Courtney Antipas
Drummer Boy Kenny
Best Under ground
Mitch Uta
Major Prodi
Mob Figgazs
Michael Chiunda
Prozac
Best Alternative
Hilzy
Kae Chaps
HFiles
Taylor Wayne
Indigo Saint
Best Online Media
Rednation Live
The Juice Magazine
ZimSphere
ZimBuzz
Keep it Real Fridays
Best Journalist
CTO Banks
Bongani Ndlovu
Ano Shumba
Takudzwa Kadzura
Elmond Chibaya
Hip Hop Personality of the year
Soko Matemai
Holy Ten
Asaph
R Peels
Video and Video director of the year
Takura — Its ok, not to be OK
Asaph feat Msizkay — Aspheli moya
Crooger — Ginde
R Peels — Andiroya
TSG — Hona
Best Hip-Hop hustle
KingsVille Clothing
- Peels
Crooger
Holy Ten
Cottage 47
Best Hip-Hop verse- Sweet 16
Soko Matemai — Level up
Asaph — Ginde
Michael Chuinda — hit lab cypher
Holy Ten — Ndaremrewa
T Gonzi — Devil’s a liar
People’s Choice
Holly Ten
R Peels
T Gonzi
Asaph
Probeatz
Takura