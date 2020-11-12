Bongani Ndlovu

Bulawayo Bureau

Nominees for the Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards have been unveiled and it is a battle for supremacy between R Peels who has eight nods, Asaph with seven and Crooger and Holy Ten who have five each.

The awards which will be held at the Rainbow Towers in Harare on December 12 are celebrating 10 years.

Although they will be streamed live, they will also have a live audience.

Unfortunately, two categories Best Club DJ and Best Dance act were scrapped from the list because of the Covid-19 pandemic that affected the categories.

Personalities Mbo Mahocs and Ben Chest announced the nominees through an event that was live streamed on the Zim Hip Hop Awards page yesterday.

There was a moment of silence for Cal Vin who was described as one of the pioneers of Zim Hip Hop.

Competing for Best Male are R Peels, Asaph, Crooger, Ti Gonzi, Holy Ten and Jungle Loco, while the Best Female is pitting Preshy, Kikky BadA$$, Natasha Muz, Sibo, Tashamiswa and Hanna.

Gunning for Song of the year are Asaph feat Msizkay’s — Aspheli Moya, Holy Ten’s — Ndaremerwa, R.Peels — Eke, Crisswiss and the dot — Bad Vibes and Crooger — Ginde.

Zim Hip Hop Awards director Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison said choosing the nominees was difficult as the artistes put in a lot of work this year.

“It’s been a difficult year because a lot of artistes put work out there so the judges had it difficult,” said Beefy.

He said preparations for the award ceremony are going well.

“We’ll have to abide by the Covid-19 regulations for our preparations,” he said. “For now, we’re still trying to see the best way to put them ou,t but we’re definitely going to stream them live.”

Below is the Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards full list of the nominees:

Best Male

Peels

Asaph

Holy Ten

Crooger

Jungle Loco

T Gonzi

Best Female

Preshy

Kikky Bad A$$

Natasha Muz

Sibo

Tashamiswa

Hanna

Best New comer

Boy Nino

Holy Ten

Rockie DoUb

Denim Woods

Kae Chaps

Best Hip-hop duo or group

Crisswiss and the dot

Hitmusic Empire

Uchiha Empire Clan

Cottage 47

Pathun Place

Best Album

Bata Mastreets — Jungle Loco

Muchinjiko — R.Peels

Blood Line — Kikky Bad Ass

Twenty-Five — Probeatz

Room 328 Bridge View — Crisswiss and the dot

Song of the year

Asaph feat Msizkay — Aspheli Moya

Holy Ten — Ndaremerwa

Peels — Eke

Crisswiss and the dot — Bad Vibes

Crooger — Ginde

Best producer

Afro Zenda

Jamal

John the Producer

Mars on the beat

P2Dah Oh

Best Collaboration

Asaph feat Msizkay — Aspheli Moya

Crooger, Asaph T Gonzi — Ginde

Crisswiss and the dot — Bad Vibes

Boy Nino feat Emtee No problems

Rockie DoUb ft Tha Dawg, Asaph, VIC JITA – Monate Fela

Best brand supporting local hip hop

Big Boss

Kingsville Clothing

Team Legacy

Hit Music Empire

Rednation Live

Best Promoter

Big Boss

Preezo

Cottage 47

Chap Moreno

Rednation Live

Best Diaspora

Reck 442

Cap City

Dimitri and the Scarecrow

Neville Sigauke

Mlue Jay

Best Radio DJ

Thorne LaRock

Lady Kay and PD tha Ghost

Mox

Prometheus

Mike Sprinter

Best gospel act

NTA

Caespedo

Courtney Antipas

Drummer Boy Kenny

Best Under ground

Mitch Uta

Major Prodi

Mob Figgazs

Michael Chiunda

Prozac

Best Alternative

Hilzy

Kae Chaps

HFiles

Taylor Wayne

Indigo Saint

Best Online Media

Rednation Live

The Juice Magazine

ZimSphere

ZimBuzz

Keep it Real Fridays

Best Journalist

CTO Banks

Bongani Ndlovu

Ano Shumba

Takudzwa Kadzura

Elmond Chibaya

Hip Hop Personality of the year

Soko Matemai

Holy Ten

Asaph

R Peels

Video and Video director of the year

Takura — Its ok, not to be OK

Asaph feat Msizkay — Aspheli moya

Crooger — Ginde

R Peels — Andiroya

TSG — Hona

Best Hip-Hop hustle

KingsVille Clothing

Peels

Crooger

Holy Ten

Cottage 47

Best Hip-Hop verse- Sweet 16

Soko Matemai — Level up

Asaph — Ginde

Michael Chuinda — hit lab cypher

Holy Ten — Ndaremrewa

T Gonzi — Devil’s a liar

People’s Choice

Holly Ten

R Peels

T Gonzi

Asaph

Probeatz

Takura

