Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Nominees for the Pogues Zim Hip Hop Awards have been unveiled and it is a battle for supremacy between R. Peels who has eight nods, Asaph with seven and Crooger and Holy Ten who have five each.

The awards which will be held at the Rainbow Towers in Harare on December 12 are celebrating 10 years. Although they will be streamed live, they will also have a live audience.

Unfortunately, two categories Best Club DJ and Best Dance act were scrapped from the list because of the Covid-19 pandemic that affected the categories.

Personalities Mbo Mahocs and Ben Chest announced the nominees through an event that was live streamed on the Zim Hip Hop Awards page yesterday. There was a moment of silence for Cal Vin was described as one of the pioneers of Zim Hip Hop.

Competing for Best Male are R. Peels, Asaph, Crooger, Ti Gonzi, Holy Ten and Jungle Loco, while the Best Female is pitting Preshy, Kikky BadA$$, Natasha Muz, Sibo, Tashamiswa and Hanna.

Gunning for Song of the year are Asaph feat Msizkay’s – Aspheli Moya, Holy Ten’s – Ndaremerwa, R.Peels – Eke, Crisswiss and the dot – Bad Vibes and Crooger – Ginde.

Zim hip hop awards director Aldrian “Beefy” Harrison said choosing the nominees was difficult as the artistes put in a lot of work this year.

“It’s been a difficult year because a lot of artists put work out there so the judges had it difficult,” said Beefy.

He said preparations for the award ceremony are going well.

“We’ll have to abide by the Covid-19 regulations for our preparations.

“For now, we’re still trying to see the best way to put them out but we’re definitely going to stream them live.”

