Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

THREE men have appeared in court after they allegedly brutally murdered their friend outside a house in Senondo Suburb in Gwanda over an undisclosed issue.

Christopher Moyo (26), Mayibongwe Ncube (23) and Thando Masilela (25) all from Phakama Township were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Ms Lerato Nyathi facing a murder charge.

They were remanded in custody to November 23.

Prosecuting, Ms Faith Mutukwa said the trio allegedly murdered Prince Mkhululi Moyo (22) on November 5.

“On 5 November at around 3AM at a place between Cry Mantengwane Nightclub and house number 119 Senondo Township the trio assaulted Prince Mkhululi Moyo and stabbed his once in the head, once on the left ear, once in the back and seven times on the right leg resulting in his death. They fled from the scene and in the morning residents found Moyo’s body and reported the matter to the police. Investigations were carried out leading to the arrest of the trio,” she said.

On the night of the incident residents from the area said they heard Moyo screaming and calling out for help at around 3AM but they were afraid to intervene out of fear of being attacked.

In another incident, five men have been arrested after they allegedly beat up their neighbour to death over an undisclosed matter.

Nkosithini Moyo (34, Qhubekani Sithole (34), Mbalisi Moyo (34), Mxolisi Nkala (36) and Kenneth Maphosa (36) all from Sibaba Village were not asked to plead when they appeared before Gwanda magistrate Ms Lerato Nyathi. They were remanded in custody to November 20.

Prosecuting, Mr Noel Mandebvu said the gang assaulted Peter Nyathi on November 11.

“On 4 November the accused person went to Peter Nyathi’s homestead where they assaulted him with bricks and logs until he lost consciousness. Neighbours who heard Nyathi calling for help rushed to the scene and the gang fled upon realising that people were coming. Nyathi was rushed to Filabusi District Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The matter was reported to the police resulting in the arrest of the accused persons,” he [email protected]

