A NYANGA man committed suicide after he was accused of raping and impregnating his minor sister.

BY KENNETH NYANGANI

Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakohwa confirmed the incident to NewsDay yesterday.

The man (26, name withheld) of Gohoto village under Chief Katerere in Ruwangwe, Nyanga North, killed himself on November 6.

It is said that on November 5, the family members of the now-deceased met and discussed the matter as they accused him of impregnating his 14-year-old

sister.

The following day, the accused told his son that he was going to Nyapomboro Mountain.

The family members became suspicious when he failed to return after several hours. They went to the mountain and found him hanging from a baobab tree.

Kakohwa said no foul play was suspected. Ruwangwe police officers attended the scene.

Follow Kenneth on Twitter

@KennethNyangan1

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw