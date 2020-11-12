A 22-YEAR-OLD Lobengula West man in Bulawayo on Tuesday disarmed an ex-police sergeant using a golf club during a robbery attempt prompting members of the community to bash the suspect.

BY NIZBERT MOYO

The young man disarmed Ian Sibanda (54), who was accompanied by Learnmore Kwari intending to rob an old woman (name yet to be revealed) after getting wind that she had sold a house for US$20 000.

Neighbours told Southern Eye that the 22-year-old young hero (name not disclosed)’s action resulted in the arrest of the suspect.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele yesterday confirmed the arrest of Sibanda, adding that investigations were in progress.

“I can confirm that on November 10, the complainant was watching television in her sitting room with her three grandchildren,” Msebele said.

“The two robbers knocked at the back door of the house and were allowed in by one of the grandchildren. They had parked their dark green BMW vehicle in the neighbourhood.”

She added that Sibanda and Kwari were wearing caps and face masks, which partially covered their faces and they demanded cash from the old woman while holding an unregistered pistol whose serial numbers had been removed.

Msebele said the old woman fled from the room while screaming for help, and one of her grandsons came out of the bathroom and armed himself with a golf stick.

The police spokesperson said the young man used the golf stick to beat Sibanda until he dropped the gun.

The young man and Sibanda wrestled until neighbours, as well as police officers, arrived and apprehended the suspect.

Kwari managed to escape from the scene.

Police officers recovered BMW car keys which belong to Sibanda and a firearm with one live round of

ammunition.

