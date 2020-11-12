Tadious Manyepo in ALGIERS, Algeria

Debutant Jordan Zemura has been handed a place in the Warriors’ starting 11 for tonight’s 2021 Afcon qualifier against Algeria.

The teams clash at the 5 Juillet 1962 Stadium in Algiers at 9pm local time. And the Bournemouth full-back will partner Aston Villa’s Marvellous Nakamba and Ovidy Karuru as defensive shields in a 4-3-2-1 formation against the African champions.

Nottingham Forest’s Tendayi Darikwa will be deployed at his usual right-back with Divine Lunga occupying the left-back flank while Teenage Hadebe and Alec Mudimu twin at the heart of defence.

Captain Knowledge Musona and Khama Billiat will be operating from the wings with Tino Kadewere the lone striker in coach Zdravko Logarusic’s formation which thrives on starving opponents of the ball.

Warriors First 11

Elvis Chipezeze, Tendayi Darikwa, Divine Lunga, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura, Marvellous Nakamba,Ovidy Karuru, Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Tino Kadewere

