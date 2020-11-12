Mehluli Sibanda in Algiers, Algeria

ENGLAND born Jordan Zemura will make his international debut for Zimbabwe after being named in Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic’s starting lineup for the Group H Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Algeria at the 5 July 1962 Olympic Stadium in the Algerian capital city on Thursday evening.

The 20-year old, who turns out for Bournemouth in the English Championship qualifiers to play for Zimbabwe since his parents were born in the country.

Zemura is the only new face in the Warriors starting eleven and is expected to operate on the left side together with Divine Lunga as Logarusic looks to neutralise Algeria’s star player Riyad Mahrez who plays for Manchester City, who is no doubt the most dangerous player in the Algerian attack.

It is clear that Logarusic has gone defensive seeing that he has chosen Zemura, Lunga, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, Tendayi Darikwa as well as Marvelous Nakamba to start, with the idea most likely being to limit the damage and at least secure a crucial point away from home.

The match kicks off at 9pm Zimbabwean time.

Zimbabwe starting 11 against Algeria: Elvis Chipezeze, Tendayi Darikwa, Divine Lunga, Alec Mudimu, Teenage Hadebe, Marvelous Nakamba, Jordan Zemura, Ovidy Karuru, Khama Billiat, Knowledge Musona (captain), Tinotenda Kadewere

