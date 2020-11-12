BY HENRY MHARA IN ALGIERS, ALGERIA

BOURNEMOUTH defender Jordan Zemura could make his first senior national team appearance for Zimbabwe when the Warriors take on Algeria in a 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) group H qualifier here in Algiers tonight.

Kick-off for the match is 9pm Zimbabwe time.

The 20-year old who plays as a fullback for the English side, could be thrown in as a defensive midfielder in place of Marshall Munetsi who didn’t travel because of an injury.

Warriors probable line-up

E Chipezeze, T Darikwa, A Mudimu, T Hadebe, D Lunga, J Zemura, M Nakamba, O Karuru, K Billiat, K Musona, T Kadewere

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...