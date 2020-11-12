Vusumuzi Dube, Senior Reporter

ZUPCO has embarked on a routine customer care training exercise for its crews as the company works towards further improving its services.

Zupco affiliated buses and commuter omnibuses, according to Covid-19 national lockdown, are the only vehicles permitted to provide public transport in cities.

Confirming the training, Zupco chief executive officer Mr Everisto Madangwa said this was a means of further improving service delivery endeavor and ensuring that the crews treat customers professionally.

“This is a routine exercise, where our drivers and conductors will be trained in various customer care courses. Our main aim is that as a public service provider we continue identifying flaws within our services and further improving them and one such avenue is training our crews in customer care,” said Mr Madangwa.

He called on members of the public to also contribute in terms of identifying areas that the public transporter can improve.

The company has about 500 buses and kombis plying Bulawayo urban routes.

