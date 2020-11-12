Midlands Bureau

THE World Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) has elected Zimbabwe to host the Engineering Capacity Building and Engineering Education Standing Technical Committee for the next four years.

The move means that the country will host global engineering training sessions for the next four years, which augers well with the drive to revive the steel and engineering value chain as well as marketing Zimbabwe as a favourable investment destination.

Zimbabwe and Myanmar were nominated to co-host the committee at an annual board meeting and executive council meeting held in Paris, France on Tuesday.

The Federation of Engineering Organizations (WFEO) Executive board approved and recommended it to the executive council meeting who unanimously voted for the two countries to host the committees.

President for the Federation of African Engineering Organisations Engineer, who is also board chair for Zisco, Mr Martin Manhuwa, confirmed the development saying it marked another milestone achievement not only for Africa but Zimbabwe.

“This is another win for Africa and recognition for Zimbabwe. This positions the continent and Zimbabwe to carry out our strategies for accreditation with IEA and other sustainable engineering activities,” said Eng Manhuwa.

The WFEO EXCO, also unanimously approved Eng Manhuwa in his capacity as the chair of the African STC as chair for the capacity building element while his Myanmar counterpart, Dr Charlie Than, was appointed chair of engineering education.

The appointments and hosting as well as the chairs will be ratified as a special extraordinary general assembly.

Meanwhile, engineers from the world forum are in the country for a tour of local engineering infrastructure.

Eng Manhwuwa said, the visit will put the country at a global scale.

“This is meant to train engineers and for them to visit infrastructure stakeholders to make assessments and rating them. The move will certainly leave the country with a lot of knowledge as to what needs to be improved in the infrastructure and any other line of engineering,” he said.

The development can be viewed as a boost to the efforts of revival industry in the country. Companies like Zisco have been shut for close to a decade and such developments may be seen as positive and bringing a ray of hope towards their revival.

