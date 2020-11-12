Sithatshiwe Gwaze, Sunday Life Reporter

The Bulawayo reality show “Being Braydan” hit maker, Braydan Heart, has premiered a new movie.

Heart’s movie titled “18 months later” premiered in Bulawayo last Saturday. The premier of the movie is expected to be held across the country. The movie was written, directed and produced by Heart, a 26 year- old who studied at the AFDA Film school in Cape town, South Africa. After his studies, he came back to Zimbabwe to dominate the film and entertainment industry, as well as inspire and empower Zimbabweans to explore the entertainment industry.

The movie was shot in Bulawayo and made by Bulawayo based talent, with a cast of five members.

“ The movie displays the hardships of lockdown (Covid-19), and the significance of the tittle is the long wait of a vaccine that is available in the market 18 months later but still doesn’t work, in fact the availability of the vaccine brings an unbearable struggle, “ said Heart in unpacking the movie.

He plays the main character in the movie, as the Covid-19 pandemic gets worse after the so called vaccine had been released to the masses. The movie depicts a battle of survival as it is recurring, displaying a worst case scenario of Covid-19 contagion in pictures.

Hearts states that, the idea of the movie commenced as a matter of a mere prank.

“At first I wasn’t geared to do all the work. However, the idea escalated on social media forcing me to deliver. My goal is to impact creatives and all the Zimbabweans who are disadvantaged, and teach people to make something out of nothing. The target audiences are teenagers and young adults, basically between the ages of 16 and 30,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...