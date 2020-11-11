Mehluli Sibanda in Algiers, Algeria

DESPITE Zimbabwe having never won against Algeria on Algerian soil, Zimbabwe’s ambassador to Algeria, Vusumuzi Ntonga believes the Warriors have what it takes to overcome the Desert Foxes when the two teams clash in an Africa Cup of Nations Group H qualifying fixture at the 5 July Stadium this evening.

Zimbabwe last beat Algeria at the 2004 Africa Cup of Nations in Tunisia while the last meeting between the two teams ended in a 2-2 stalemate at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

Ambassador Ntonga yesterday hosted the Zimbabwean boys for a lunch at his residence having earlier welcomed them at the Algiers International Airport when the team arrived on a chartered flight from Harare. He had some words of encouragement for midfielder Marvelous Nakamba and striker Tinotenda Kadewere.

“To Marvelous, if you can repeat that shot against Liverpool, it wasn’t a comfortable night for me, I can tell that because I am red. Tino, we watch those brilliant goals for Lyon so I am confident that we have the team to match and beat them (Algeria) tomorrow. All the best, I will be kicking the ball from the stands as well,’’ said Amb Ntonga. His wish is to host the victorious Warriors at his residence again before they return home tomorrow.

“We are privileged and honoured to have you here. I don’t know how many ambassadors have the pleasant opportunity to meet our Warriors. We really thank you for taking the time to come and be with us. We hope before you leave, you will be back here to a victory celebration tomorrow (today). We wish you all the best in the game,” said Amb Ntonga.

In response to the ambassador’s gesture, Warriors skipper Knowledge Musona promised to repay that act of kindness by putting in the solid work on the field of play against the Desert Foxes.

“We promise that tomorrow we are going to work hard and give you something back in return. Thank you for the effort that you did for us today,” said Musona.

A squad of 21 players made the trip to Algiers, with talisman Khama Billiat joining his teammates on the nine-hour flight having twice missed his flights from South Africa. Billiat’s arrival certainly lifted the spirits of the whole team, something that came as no surprise seeing that he fired in a brace when Zimbabwe defeated Zambia 2-1 in Lusaka last year to pick up their first win of the qualifiers having been held by Botswana at home.

The Warriors had a feel of the match venue under floodlights last night as they geared up to face up to the reigning African champions.

Elvis Chipezeze and Talbert Shumba will fight for the starting position between the sticks for the Warriors, with Alec Mudimu and Teenage Hadebe most likely to be the central defensive pairing. Divine Lunga should start on the left side of defence because of his experience with Tendayi Darikwa most likely to be preferred at right back.

Nakamba will no doubt form the link between the defence and the midfield, with coach Zdravko Logarusic having a number of creative options in the middle of the park. Musona, Billiat and Terrence Dzvukamanja look certain to be tasked with creating goal scoring opportunities. With the way Logarusic spoke before the team left for Algeria, Kadewere and David Moyo appear set to be the starting strikers depending on what formation he uses, with Tanzania-based Prince having a massive role to be the game changer from the bench.

Most probable Warriors 11: Elvis Chipezeze, Tendayi Darikwa, Divine Lunga, Teenage Hadebe, Alec Mudimu, Marvelous Nakamba, Knowledge Musona, Khama Billiat, Terrence Dzvukamanja, Tinotenda Kadewere, David Moyo

