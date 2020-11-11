Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

LOZIBA Festival, a fete meant to uplift young female artistes in Bulawayo, will on November 28 host an all-female jazz night at Jazz Cafe at Bulawayo Centre.

An array of artistes namely Novuyo Seagirl, Noluntu J, Qeqe Mntambo, Rudo Amor, Pamela, Rachael Voko, Spoiler Tamara and Chichi are set to entertain revellers on the day from 3pm.

The artistes will be supported by the resident band Versed Band while the event will be hosted by Ms Dee and Tariro.

Named after Queen Loziba, senior queen and King Mzilikazi’s wife in the Ndebele Kingdom, the festival was supposed to host its inaugural event, a three-day festival in the city in March before it was inevitably postponed due to the ban of gatherings as part of Covid-19 preventative measures.

The festival, the first of its kind in the city, was established by a committee of female artistes who came together after seeing the need to support each other in order to rise in the male-dominated field. They partnered with Youth For Innovation Trust (YIT) to come up with a concept that would honour the life of Queen Loziba while embracing the Ndebele culture and giving female artistes a breakthrough.

YIT managing director, Thando Gwinji said the festival has re-embarked on its mission of reviving the arts scene in the city through reintroducing diverse female artistes.

“We will be hosting one of our first events as a festival in form of a jazz night which will be in commemoration of 16 days of Activism against Gender Based Violence.

“Due to limited space the event will be streamed live on YIT social media pages and we are calling on the nation to rally behind the female artistes and give them all the support they deserve to their immense talent,” said Gwinji.

She said the inaugural festival will be held in March next year and will be on fire as it will unleash the city female fast rising arts practitioners.

Programmes lined up for the festival include a career guidance workshop, documentary screening, theatre plays, musical performances, comedy sessions, poetry sessions, fashion showcasing, dance competition and DJs battle.

@mthabisi_mthire

