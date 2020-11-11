Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

Rapper Cal Vin was buried at Bulawayo Lady Stanley cemetery because of his immense contribution to the City’s and country’s creative industry and his works will be remembered forever.

Cal Vin, real name Mgcini Nhliziyo, was buried two weeks ago after a hit and run accident just metres away from his home of Luveve 5 in Bulawayo. He was 35. The perpetrator is still at large.

Following his death, the Bulawayo United Creative Cultural Arts Family requested that Cal Vin be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery, an honour bestowed only to luminaries of Bulawayo for their great work in uplifting the city.

According to the City of Bulawayo Senior public relations officer Nesisa Mpofu, Cal Vin met the criteria to be buried there and is one of the youngest.

“Following the request from the Bulawayo United Creative Cultural Arts Family, Council agreed for the burial to be at Lady Stanley Cemetery as Calvin Nhliziyo met the criteria for Lady Stanley as per Council resolution of 6 May 2015. Some aspects indicated in the checklist form are as follows; Civic Matters, Education, Religious Leadership, Business Leadership, Trade Union Leadership, Sport, Charity, Journalism, Outstanding donations (cash or kind) and any other benefit to the community,” said Mpofu.

She said the City of Bulawayo recognised Cal Vin’s contributions to the arts industry.

“He had an illustrious career representing Bulawayo in various for a. The City recognised his role in promoting the creative arts industry and his role in mentoring artists. His career impacted greatly on young children and we hope that he will continue to inspire the youth to work hard in the creative arts industry,” said Mpofu.

Two weeks ago, thousands of people from all walks of life convened at the Bulawayo Amphitheatre to say their final goodbyes to the country’s rap king, Mgcini “Cal Vin” Nhliziyo.

It was more like a celebration, rather than a funeral, as Cal Vin was buried like the king he was in the City of Kings and Queens, Bulawayo, with over 5 000 people attending the gathering.

The funeral was live-streamed on the CnC live events Facebook page for those who could not make it, while a memorial was held in South Africa by fans across the Limpopo.

A day before the burial, Cal Vin’s body was taken around Bulawayo suburbs in a Funeral Services Group hearse.

His family, fans and fellow artistes among others painted the city red as they bade farewell to one of their own.

The procession started at the FSG offices before proceeding to Fife Street and then Joshua Nkomo Street. It then went to Bellevue before progressing to Nketa 6. Thereafter, the convoy made its way to Munyoro in Nkulumane 10, Sekusile and Bullet shopping centres in Nkulumane 11, Emakhandeni via Masiyephambili to Chigumira then KoMpofu in Luveve 5.

The arrival of the rappers’ body at the procession’s final destination, Luveve 5, was met with much pomp as both the young and old lined the streets. The magnificent convoy, which included top of the range cars like BMWs, slick Mercedes Benz and even Harley Davison motorcycles, created a spectacle around the neighbourhood that the rapper called home.

Cal Vin, who won multiple awards Zimbabwe Hip Hop Awards, Zimbabwe Music Awards, Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards and Skyz Metro FM awards is survived by a daughter. – Follow on Twitter @bonganinkunzi

