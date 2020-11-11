Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

MATABELELAND region is known for its love and adoration of the Rhumba and Tshibilika genre which makes automatically the battle for the top prize in the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) more intriguing.

The gong has pitted veteran Rhumba artistes Themba “Boyoyo” Mathe, Clement Magwaza, Madlela Skhobokhobo and Mandlenkosi “Godolude” Mpofu.

From Nkayi to Plumtree, the category is diverse and has much support also from diasporans who feel the voting process only meant for locals has shunned them the chance to support their own.

Madlela Skhobokhobo said he hopes his latest Ntikolotshi album will prove to be a test to time that has been appreciated or not by his fans.

“I feel honoured for this award as it shows my musical career is on the right path and if l am to win the award l will dedicate it to my six weeks old baby girl uKganya Nomandla,” said Dlelas.

Speaking from South Africa where he is working on his twelfth album, Magwaza said: “The nomination makes me feel happy and l have confidence that my fans will vote for me because they know l deliver.

“Whoever is going to win the award l say congratulations in advance and this goes to all the artistes nominated in this year’s awards as a whole.”

Fast rising upcoming musician cum dancer Godolude said the award nomination encourages him to stand all out and aim for the higher.

“It feels so good and encouraging to be nominated. It’s nice to know that people are noticing what I’m doing. I think my fans believes in my since they know what I can offer and therefore l will dedicate it to them as they never disappoint me they always support me,” said Godolude.

Boyoyo said: “For all these years I have done my art, a few times have l been appreciated and this award is a blessing to me. I feel so happy about this nomination and am hoping to clinch the award.” – Follow on Twitter [email protected]_mthire.

