Don Makanyanga
Outgoing Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) president, Ringisai
Mapondera, has landed a top regional volleyball post.
Mapondera was elected secretary-general, while Mxolisi Ndlovu was
appointed treasurer-general for the Zone Six region during a virtual
meeting on Tuesday.
His ascendancy to the regional post came barely a month after Fredrick
Ndlovu was appointed vice president of the Confederation of African
Volleyball (CAV), a development the ZVA president believes is a sign of
confidence in the leadership qualities of Zimbabweans.
“We are grateful that the zone continues to show its support and
confidence in our leadership and administration.
“It is feather in our cap as we now have the vice president of CAV and
now we (Zimbabwe) have the secretary-general and treasurer-general in
the region, from our appointments we will make Zimbabwe proud,” said
Mapondera.
With Mapondera having been elected to the post of secretary-general,
Mxolisi assumed the post of treasurer-general by virtue of a resolution
which states that his post should be held by someone who comes from
the same country with the secretary-general.
“By virtue of a resolution that the treasurer of the Zone should come
from the same country as the secretary-general for purposes of
expediency, Mr Mxolisi Ndlovu has been also elected treasurer-general
of Zone VI,” reads a statement by the ZVA.