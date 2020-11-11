Don Makanyanga

Outgoing Zimbabwe Volleyball Association (ZVA) president, Ringisai

Mapondera, has landed a top regional volleyball post.

Mapondera was elected secretary-general, while Mxolisi Ndlovu was

appointed treasurer-general for the Zone Six region during a virtual

meeting on Tuesday.

His ascendancy to the regional post came barely a month after Fredrick

Ndlovu was appointed vice president of the Confederation of African

Volleyball (CAV), a development the ZVA president believes is a sign of

confidence in the leadership qualities of Zimbabweans.

“We are grateful that the zone continues to show its support and

confidence in our leadership and administration.

“It is feather in our cap as we now have the vice president of CAV and

now we (Zimbabwe) have the secretary-general and treasurer-general in

the region, from our appointments we will make Zimbabwe proud,” said

Mapondera.

With Mapondera having been elected to the post of secretary-general,

Mxolisi assumed the post of treasurer-general by virtue of a resolution

which states that his post should be held by someone who comes from

the same country with the secretary-general.

“By virtue of a resolution that the treasurer of the Zone should come

from the same country as the secretary-general for purposes of

expediency, Mr Mxolisi Ndlovu has been also elected treasurer-general

of Zone VI,” reads a statement by the ZVA.

