Experts have called on Government to ensure the new economic blueprint, National

Development Strategy (NDS) 1, which will replace the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (TSP), provides adequate measures

to protect the vulnerable members of society.

Speaking separately during a National Policy Dialogue to reflect on the 2021 pre-Budget Strategy Paper, Transitional Stabilisation Programme

and the National Development Strategy 1 (2021-25), experts said the NDS1 should build on successes of the TSP.

The Zimbabwe Coalition on Debt and Development (Zimcodd) hosted the meeting, which was attended by experts from both the public and private sector.

Zimcodd executive director, Ms Janet Zhou, said NDS1 should provide for efficient basic social services such as water and health.

“We think that investment should go towards social services; things like water and basic health which at the moment is unavailable for the vast

majority of our population,” said Zhou.

Harare Residents Trust director, Mr Precious Shumba, said the NDS1 must fulfil the implementation of the devolution agenda.

NDS 1 will be launched by President Emmerson Mnangagwa next week.

