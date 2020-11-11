Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national soccer team landed safely in Algeria Wednesday morning ahead of Thursday’s massive African Cup of Nations qualifier at the Stade 5 Juillet in Algiers.

Kick-off for the match is at 9pm.

The Warriors are expected to train at the match at 8pm today.

Star player Khama Billiat finally arrived just on time for the trip to Algeria on Tuesday night.

The Kaizer Chiefs forward arrived in Harare at around 9.45pm aboard a Fastjet plane and was part of the delegation that left for Algiers aboard a chartered plane at 11pm on Tuesday.

Algeria top Group H with six points, two ahead of Zimbabwe going into the third round of the qualifiers.

Like this: Like Loading...