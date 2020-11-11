BY HARRIET CHIKANDIWA

A Chivhu woman beheaded her four children and sets her house on fire in Highview suburb. She has since handed herself to the police.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident.

“The ZRP is currently attending to a report in which a woman beheaded her four children and set the house on fire in Highview suburb Chivhu. The woman then surrendered herself to the police,”

He said investigations are underway.

More details to follow…

