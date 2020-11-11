Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

ONE more person died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours bringing to 255 the number of people who have succumbed to the global pandemic in Zimbabwe.

According to the Ministry of Health and Child Care, the one death was reported in Bulawayo which now has 65 deaths.

Forty-nine new cases were recorded bringing total number of confirmed cases to 8 610 since the first case was reported in March this year, in the country.

The new cases were recorded in Bulawayo, Harare, Midlands, Masvingo, Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South which recorded the highest number of cases with 32.

“As of 10 November 2020, Zimbabwe has now recorded 8 610 cases including 8 040 recoveries and 255 deaths,” said the Ministry in a statement.

The Ministry said 20 of the new cases were local while 29 are returnees from South Africa.

The seven-day rolling average for new cases rose to 29 from 25 the previous day.

There were 17 recoveries that were recorded in Bulawayo and Mashonaland Central and the national recovery rate stands at 93,4 percent.

The country has 315 active cases.

A total of 71 151 Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) tests were done and positivity rate was 4,3 percent.

