Tadious Manyepo in ALGIERS, Algeria

THE Warriors have landed in Algeria ahead of the 2021 AFCON qualifier against the Desert Foxes tomorrow.

The Zimbabwe squad, led by captain Knowledge Musona, arrived at the Houri Boumediene International Airport at 7.13am (local time) after taking off from Harare about seven hours earlier.

The match is scheduled for the 5 Juillet 1962 Stadium in the Algerian capital tomorrow.

Kick off time is 9pm (local time).

Coach Zdravko Logarusic’s charges will conduct their only training session as a group here later on today.

Some of the players joined camp late due to club commitments and other logistical challenges, denying Logarusic a chance to conduct even a single training session with a full complement of his playing staff.

Three players, who had been named by the Croat, including United States-based goalkeeper Tatenda Mkuruva and Tendai Jirira, failed to secure flights from their base due to Covid-19 related complications.

Defensive shield, Marshall Munetsi, withdrew from the team as his French club Reims wrote to ZIFA saying he was injured.

The rest of the players, including Aston Villa’s Marvellous Nakamba, Khama Billiat, Tendayi Darikwa and Jordan Zemura are all here.

