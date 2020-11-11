Bruce Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

A TOTAL of 2548 athletes and 867 artistes have so far benefitted from the $20 million Athletes and Artistes Relief Fund (AARF), while Government has also undertaken various projects to build and refurbish sport and recreational infrastructure.

In July, Government made a call for applications from those in the two fields, with funds shared equally between sports and arts sectors, two disciplines whose activities had almost come to a grinding halt because of Covid-19.

Despite a partial reopening of the economy, and the resumption of some sport and art activities, some in both fields are still banned or restricted due to the global pandemic.

Addressing journalists during the 40th post Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said in addition to sport and recreational facility development projects undertaken by the Government, $11.8 million had been disbursed to athletes and artistes thus far.

“The Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation highlighted that construction of a Recreational Centre and a Multi-Purpose Sports Facility at Mufakose in Harare, is now complete and ready for official launch. As part of Government’s response to assist those affected by the pandemic, a total of 2 548 athletes and 867 artists benefitted from the tune of ZW$11.8 million under the Athletes and Artists COVID-19 Relief Fund,” she said.

Minister Mutsvangwa also announced that work on the National Sports Stadium was 90 percent complete.

“The entrepreneurship development support to beneficiaries of the Youth Covid-19 Relief Fund has commenced, and company registration and formalization underway. The refurbishment of Murewa Cultural Centre, Computer Lab and installation of Computerised High-Speed Internet connectivity is at 30 percent completion.

“Meanwhile, as part of Government’s thrust to upgrade sporting facilities to acceptable international standards, satisfactory progress has been made to date in renovating the National Sports Stadium as the project is 90 percent complete. What remains outstanding is the procurement of bucket seats, turnstiles and e-ticketing,” she said.

Like this: Like Loading...