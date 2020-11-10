BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

WHILE the death of Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure (36) has continued to set tongues wagging on different social media platforms with many conspiracy theories, Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation deputy minister Tino Machakaire’s name was yesterday thrown into the ring amid claims that he had pledged to buy a coffin for the deceased.

The socialite and businessman died when his Rolls-Royce Wraith II vehicle collided head-on with a Honda Fit along Borrowdale Road, Harare on Sunday morning while driving back to his Domboshava home.

Ginimbi was in the company of Limumba Karim, believed to be from Malawi, socialite Mitchel “Moana” Amuli and Alichia Adams believed to be from Mozambique who all perished in the accident.

They were all coming from Moana’s 26th birthday party at Ginimbi’s Club Dreams, formerly Sankayi in Harare’s avenues area.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style, Machakaire denied the alleged coffin pledge. Ginimbi’s friends also dismissed reports that there was a coffin in the late’s mansion.

“There are some people who are just good at spreading malice. I did not pledge to buy a coffin for Ginimbi, but instead I will be doing that for Gringo in partnership with Nyaradzo founder Phillip Mataranyika,” Machakaire said.

Ginimbi’s friends’ spokesperson Chief Albert Ndabambi said the rumour that was being peddled on different social media platforms that there was a coffin and a snake vomiting cash in the house was evil.

“It is sad that there are some people who do not appreciate hard work. Ginimbi was a hard worker and the on-going narrative to disrespect his hustles is sad especially to many youngsters who looked up to him as a role model and a source of inspiration,” he said.

“People forget that Ginimbi did not just wake up with all the property he had, no he worked hard to amass it. If people can get time to talk to Tazvi Mhaka, Dino Tumbare, Brian Nyanyiwa and Chief Jose they will really come to understand how Ginimbi struggled to be where he was with his life.”

Chief Albert said there was overwhelming evidence that Ginimbi worked for his lavish lifestyle.

“Ginimbi started from scratch as he worked hard to create inroads for indigenous gas company and when others closed, he continued with the trade. He could go down and rise again, we can even prove that with the bank accounts and invoices,” he said.

Meanwhile, Ginimbi’s homestead will this Friday reverberate with sounds of different music genres as several artistes are set to perform at the farewell concert as his body lies in state at the mansion.

Ginimbi’s brother and family spokesperson Darlington Kadungure, told this paper that his late brother would be buried on Saturday at his mansion which is set to be turned into a hotel according to his wish. He said as per tradition, Ginimbi’s body would lie in state at his Domboshava mansion on Friday ahead of burial on Saturday, adding that mourners would be gathering at his father’s house to allow undertakers to prepare the grave.

Last night, Ginimbi’s friends donated some foodstuffs and other items and US$3 000 to Moana’s family in Highfield, Harare.

 Follow Winstone on Twitter

@widzoanto

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...