BY KENNEDY NYAVAYA

THE burial of the late fitness trainer-cum-model Michelle “Moana” Amuli could be delayed for about two weeks as the family has to follow a lengthy Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) testing process to verify her remains after she was burnt beyond recognition in a freak accident on Sunday morning.

The 26-year-old video vixen was in the company of controversial businessman Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure whose Rolls-Royce Wraith II vehicle collided head-on with a Honda Fit along Borrowdale Road, Harare, while driving back to his Domboshava home.

They were coming from Moana’s birthday party that was held at Ginimbi’s Club Dreams, formerly Sankayi in Harare’s avenues area.

Also in the car was Limumba Karim, believed to be from Malawi and Alichia Adams believed to be from Mozambique who both perished in the accident.

In an interview with NewsDay Life & Style yesterday, at the deceased’s home in Highfield, Moana’s sister and family spokesperson Tatenda said the funeral arrangements had been thrown into disarray as her sister’s remains were holed up at Doves Funeral Parlour in Harare, awaiting DNA test results from Parirenyatwa.

“We thought the body that we saw the day before yesterday (Sunday) was the one, but it was not. So today (yesterday) they refused to do another post-mortem, saying they will need to do DNAs tests which means that we have to wait two weeks,” she said. “We appealed for the process to be quickened and they promised to call us today (yesterday) to let us know if they can reconsider.”

A family friend, only identified as Mai Karara pleaded with Moana’s influential friends to assist to speed up the DNA tests.

“We have known her (Moana) since she was a child, the DNA process is too long and we cannot wait for weeks as it is too much time to mourn. I am, therefore, pleading with her friends, whoever she used to hang around with including all the famous people, so they can come and assist us to identify the body for her to rest,” she said.

“We are appealing to the whole of Zimbabwe to help. These children died in a painful manner. So we are pleading with anyone because her mother’s state now is not so good and for her to stay like this is not right.”

Since the passing on of Moana there have been different narratives about her life with interviews with the father and mother shading more light about her.

“Those who know her as a celeb, they know her in that capacity, but for us she never changed, she was friendly to everyone. This is why you see that even local peers are here because she embraced everyone even when she became rich,” a neighbour said.

As a video vixen, Moana had featured in a number of videos among them Jah Prayzah’s Munyaradzi, Miridzo by Freeman, Takura’s Zvemoyo and Enzo Ishall’s Mwenje.

 Follow Kennedy on

Twitter @ken_nyavaya

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...