THE International Cricket Council (ICC) has congratulated former Zimbabwe captain Elton Chigumbura for a successful career that saw him compete in all three formats over a period of 16 years.

The 34-year-old, a regular at top ICC events including three Men’s Cricket World Cups and five T20 World Cups, has decided to retire after the T20I series against Pakistan in Rawalpindi.

ICC chief executive Manu Sawhney said: “I congratulate Elton for an impressive career that saw him succeed across formats for a number of years. He was a fine ambassador of the game and came up with notable contributions with both bat and ball across formats.

“I hope Elton will continue to be associated with the game after retirement and use his considerable experience to promote the game in his country and outside. On behalf of everyone at the ICC, I wish him all the best for whatever he decides to pursue in the coming years.”

Chigumbura, who first shot to prominence during the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2004 in Bangladesh when he starred with the ball in a surprise victory over Australia, established himself in the senior team soon after, making his debut in a home ODI series against Sri Lanka the same year.

The fast bowling all-rounder scored 569 runs and took 21 wickets in 14 Tests but tasted more success in ODI cricket, amassing 4 340 runs and grabbing 101 wickets in 213 matches. He went into Tuesday’s T20I, the 57th and last of his career, with 891 runs and 16 wickets.

Chigumbura played in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cups of 2007, 2011 and 2015, the ICC Men’s T20 World Cups of 2007, 2010, 2012, 2014 and 2016, as well as the ICC Champions Trophy tournament in 2004 and 2006. He led Zimbabwe in 62 ODIs and 18 T20Is. — ICC

