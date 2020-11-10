Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

ZIMBABWE Music Rights Association (Zimura) is working on constructing a state-of-the-art music and arts hub in Bulawayo.

The building will be constructed at Emhlangeni, a suburb that is adjacent to Romney Park and Paddonhurst with the ground-breaking ceremony slated for November 24 and Government officials expected to grace the event.

The music and arts hub is expected to accommodate among other things; an administration block that will house arts disciplines – music, theatre, dance, film and literary works; a multi-purpose sound proofed auditorium for performances and conferencing; and training and rehearsal rooms. A boarding facility to accommodate between 15 and 20 for cultural exchange programmes (local and international initiatives), music and arts library; music and arts museum and a cafeteria with Wi-Fi will also be put up.

In an interview, Zimura executive director Polisile Ncube-Chimhini said they recently acquired a 5 000 square metre stand for the initiative.

“Zimura acquired some 5 000 square metre stand at Emhlangeni in Bulawayo to construct a music and arts hub. Ground breaking is earmarked for 24 November, 2020.

“Bulawayo is where Zimura got land first and the plan is to replicate this idea in other towns,” she said.

Ncube-Chimhini said they are in the process of spreading the initiative to different parts of the country so as to ensure all artistes benefit.

“An application was sent to Harare City Council and we’re awaiting their response. The motive is to have a space for artistes that they can call their own, where they’ll be free to express themselves without hindrance. We want them to work on their art and just be themselves.”

She reiterated that the hub is meant for all artistes regardless of one’s field.

“The music and arts hub is not only for musicians as it’ll have spaces for other art genres. It will be run by Zimura and its partners. Artistes will benefit through subsidised rates for all facilities at the hub,” said Ncube-Chimhini. – @mthabisi_mthire.

