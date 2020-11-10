Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has introduced a 10 percent risk allowance for teachers while proposing a 40 percent salary increase for civil servants which will result in the lowest paid employee getting over $14 500.

Cabinet approved new salary proposals for civil servants yesterday as Government affirms its commitment to pay employees decent salaries.

The new salary structure is with effect from November 1.

Low remuneration has seen some teachers declaring incapacitation and failing to report for duty since schools reopened in September.

Addressing journalists during the 40th post Cabinet briefing yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said since January Government has increased teachers’ salaries by more than 1000 percent and remains committed to improving their welfare.

“Noting its obligations to pay a decent wage, Government has reviewed upwards the salary increase offer to civil servants to 40 percent which will be awarded to deputy director grade and below. In addition to the salary increase, the teachers will also be awarded a 10 percent risk allowance,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“The new basic salary package for the teacher is now $18 237, which is above the Poverty Datum Line (PDL). This means that the compounded review percentage of the teacher grade salary is 1 284 percent since the beginning of the year. The lowest paid civil servant will receive a salary of $14 528. This is effective from 1st November 2020.”

She said it was time for teachers to resume their duties while Government constantly engages their union leaders on ways to improve their concerns.

The Minister said Cabinet approved that while Government provides Personal Protective Equipment for learners, parents and guardians should provide face masks for their children.

Minister Mutsvangwa said in preparation for the reopening of the Beitbridge Border Post, the Zimbabwean Embassy in South Africa has come up with Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to guide travellers using the Limpopo entry point.

She said those travelling from South Africa to Zimbabwe should have Covid-19 negative certificates.

To decongest the border, Minister Mutsvangwa, said only five buses would be cleared per day.

“All bus operators involved in the repatriation of Zimbabwean nationals from South Africa are required to obtain clearance from the respective Zimbabwean Consulate in Cape Town and Johannesburg two days before departure.

The bus operators should provide full names of all passengers; passport or temporary travel document numbers of the passengers; vehicle and trailer registration details; final destination in Zimbabwe and the identification details of the drivers,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

“Both passengers and bus crews should have Covid-19 negative certificates from a registered laboratory and obtained within 48 hours from departure. Bus operators must ensure that passengers have requisite travel documents before purchasing tickets.”

She said Cabinet resolved to continue engaging all neighbouring countries to synchronise the movement of vehicular and pedestrian traffic between the countries pending the re-opening of the country’s major border posts on December 1.

Minister Mutsvangwa said Cabinet adopted the National Development Strategy (NDS) 1: 2021-2025 which will replace the Transitional Stabilisation Programme.

NDS 1 will be replaced by NDS 2 post 2025.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said President Mnangagwa is expected to launch the new economic blueprint on Monday.

Minister Mutsvangwa said NDS 1 and NDS 2 are a stepping stone towards achieving vision 2030 and would run under the theme: “Towards a Prosperous and Empowered Upper Middle-Income Society by 2030.”

“The strategy succeeds the TSP: 2018-2020, which focused on, inter-alia, stabilising the macro-economy and the financial sector, and thus laid the foundation required for economic growth.

“The report on the TSP will be published at the end of the programme period. NDS 1 will therefore build on the successes and challenges of the TSP and aim to steer the economy onto a growth path with an average growth rate of five percent per annum over the strategy period,” said Minister Mutsvangwa. — @nqotshili

Like this: Like Loading...