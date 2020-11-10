Nkosilathi Sibanda, Sunday News Correspondent

UMTHUNYWA newspaper founding Editor Clara Chirembo has died.

She was 89.

Chirembo succumbed to diabetes on Monday after a lengthy battle with the disease.

At the inception of the Zimbabwe Newspapers’ vernacular stables in 1985, Chirembo was to take reins in the new uMthunywa publication, holding fort as editor for 12 years.

Stories that the late Chirembo will be remembered by include those to do with community development in Matabeleland provinces. In the well-articulated isiNdebele newspaper, Chirembo shaped the paper to be a household read.

Before independence, much of print journalism was done in the English language. The emergence of uMthunywa put forth African languages at the heart of the profession and Chirembo was a pioneer in that era.

The late Chirembo left Zimpapers in 1997 to pursue self-help projects in various communities in and around Bulawayo.

Her daughter, Albetina Chirembo said the family was devastated by the loss.

“It is with a sad, heavy heart that we announce the death of our mother Clara Chirembo, nee Dlamini Bukana. She died of diabetes on Monday,” Albertina said.

“Mom was not only a journalist, she was more of an advisor, educator and community worker.

“She was a loving woman who used to encourage young women to do projects that will sustain their livelihoods. She was our hero.”

Albertina said the late Chirembo started off as a teacher and was to later fall in love with journalism, a profession she every so often spoke well of.

“Our mother was a teacher at St Patrick’s school in Bulawayo and Empandeni mission in 1948. Her involvement in teaching was to spark a flame as she went on later to do journalism. She imparted her work on us and the communities she lived in.”

The daughter said her mother was a devout member of the Roman Catholic Church, whose fellowship and commitment at the church’s women league was well known.

The late editor’s career highlights included being part of the Press corps that covered Pope John II’s visit to Zimbabwe in 1988.

Albertina said even before her mother called it time in journalism, she was heavily involved in charity work.

Her philanthropic footprint is etched at Ekuphumuleni Old people’s nursing home in Luveve suburb.

She is survived by six children, 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. Mourners are gathered at Number 4 Harding Road, Northend.

