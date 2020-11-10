A BULAWAYO Polytechnic student Perfect Moyo has penned his debut book, a short collection of love poems titled Tribute to a Storm published by Pentolacut Publishers.

BY DARLINGTON MWASHITA

The 27-year-old Moyo, who is studying electrical engineering, told NewsDay Life & Style yesterday that his poems were meant to strengthen people who have been heartbroken and those yet to experience it to know that love can be found again.

He said the project was inspired by his personal experiences.

“Tribute to a Storm is a four-tier book that touches on falling in love, its beauty, and challenges people face in relationships. The pain of heartbreak, how to overcome it and learn to love again,” he said.

“It is my first work, but it is not surely the last. I compiled it to strengthen people who have been and those that will be heartbroken in future, to know that love can be found again.”

Moyo said he sought to change the world through his works.

“Growing up as a young boy, I always read every book with keen interest, mastering the art of reading. Every book I read changed my life and it became a dream of mine to change the world through writing,” he said.

“I started writing poetry on social media for fun. However, people who read my stuff pushed me off the comfort zone. They advised me that my words could change the world and it was this year when I decided that time had come to speak to the world through the written word.”

Moyo said hard copies of the book were available in bookshops around the city and has engaged Heart Flames Distributors so that the copies would be available around the country as soon as possible.

“We launched the book at the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce near Bulawayo Public Library on October 31. The launch was graced by prominent authors like Zibusiso Mabonisa, Kgalalelo Moyo,” he said.

Moyo said the soft copies of the book would soon be available on Amazon.

 Follow Darlington on Twitter

@DarlingtonMwash

Do you have a coronavirus story? You can email us on: news@alphamedia.co.zw

Like this: Like Loading...