Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BENEFICIARIES of Fifa, Caf Covid-19 relief funds have to send reports and proof to Zifa by November 25, detailing how they used the money.

Zifa distributed US$1,8 million football rescue package from Fifa and Caf to assist clubs and other affiliates survive the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Xolisani Gwesela, Zifa communications manager said all affiliates have received their share and as part of “accountability and transparency” the association is demanding reports and proof on how the funds were used, with hope that no affiliate abused the funds8.

“Now that everyone has received their Covid-19 relief funds, the affiliates have to submit reports detailing how they spent the funds by November 25. Remember that these funds are coming from Fifa and Caf, hence the need to account for every cent,” said Gwesela.

Most Premiership clubs gave players and staff US$100 each after Zifa gave each topflight team US$5 000.

It is not clear how lower divisions used their funds, but the referees’ desk gave some of the elite match officials relief packages.

There were outcries from lower division’s women’s soccer teams as well as futsal sides from Matabeleland and Bulawayo who claimed that they didn’t get a dime.

Beach Soccer got US$10 000, Futsal (US$10 000), NAPH (US$5 000), NASH (US$5 000) while Area Zones had (US$10 000) deposited to their coffers,

Referees’ desk first got US$10 000, before an additional US$100 000.

