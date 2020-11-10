Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned that Bulawayo and Matabeleland provinces are likely experience thunderstorms this evening which will be accompanied by strong winds and lightning urging people to remain indoors to avoid being injured or stuck by lightning.

In a weather report and forecast update, the department said Bulawayo will experience an initial sunny day but that will develop into a heavy down pour as the day progresses.

“It should start off mostly sunny and mild becoming hot by the afternoon with cloudy development over Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, southern areas of Midlands and Matabeleland North, coupled by afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Thus lighting, strong winds, localised hailstorm as well as heavy downpours are probable,” they reported.

It warned that being out in the open would be a risk as lightning strikes are likely to occur.

“Please note, lightning can strike even when the thunder clouds are still far off. The 30-30 rule; If lightning is seen in a distance and one cannot count 30 seconds before the sound of thunder, then there is a potential of lightning strikes. Stay indoors for 30 minutes after the last rumble,” MSD warned.

The MSD also warned that hailstorm occurrence was possible and potential destruction to property and life was also possible today with strong winds being able to blow off loose materials like roof tops.

Sharp downpours may reduce visibility and cause flash flooding especially along river basins calling for people to be cautious.

The MSD said mosquitoes have also migrated in to new areas and are prolific during this time and can spread Malaria saying people must take necessary precautions to minimize exposure.

