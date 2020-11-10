Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Acting Sports Editor

A business tycoon with an empire in the entertainment sector has undertaken to pay salaries for four Highlanders first team players, Chronicle Sport has been told.

The businessman, with joints in Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru and even outside our borders in Zambia, reportedly said he felt obliged to help the Bulawayo giants in whatever way especially after learning that they have parted ways with their principal sponsors, Netone, who were taking care of their players’ salaries.

A source said the business tycoon was aware that a majority of his customers were Highlanders supporters, especially in Bulawayo and for them to be happy and patronise his businesses, Highlanders’ existence must never be under threat.

Bosso have been without a sponsor since the pull-out by Netone and it has been miraculous how the executive has managed to keep the club afloat without any income from gate takings since football is in abyss due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“There is some air of hope for the club after they received an offer from this gentleman with vast night spots. Am told he pledged to pay salaries for at least four senior team players, which will be a huge load off the shoulders of Highlanders. I wish other business people could also come on board, especially during these hard times where the club doesn’t even have a sponsor and football is not being played,” said a source close to the development.

Contacted for comments the business tycoon could neither confirm nor deny his offer to the Bulawayo giants while club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube gave some flesh to the matter, saying there will be a formal meeting with both parties tomorrow.

“I have an appointment with the gentleman tomorrow. At this point we have not begun formal engagements yet but hopefully after tomorrow, there will be something of substance,” said Dube.

