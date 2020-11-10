Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe men’s football team on Tuesday had a feel of the National Sports Stadium turf hours before departure for an Africa Cup of National qualifier clash with Algeria on Thursday.

Warriors coach, Zdravko Logarusic took his players for an hour long session at the NSS, the venue of the reserve contest against the Dessert Foxes next Monday. Logarusic said the purpose of the session was for the purposes of advising the ground staff on how they want the grass trimmed for Monday’s match.

“We are having a session in the morning, just to have a feel of the turf so players can tell how they want the grass cut for Monday,’’ Logarusic said.

Captain Knowledge Musona is one of the 14 players already in camp, with seven expected to arrive on Tuesday. Marvelous Nakamba, Teenage Hadebe, David Moyo, Khama Billiat, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Tafadzwa Rusike and Tinotenda Kadewere are landing in Zimbabwe on Tuesday. They will spend a few hours in Zimbabwe before they take to the skies at 10pm headed for North Africa.

In line with airline regulations, players, technical staff and all those boarding the chartered flight to Algeria on Tuesday morning underwent Covid-19 tests at the team hotel. Only those who test negative for the infectious disease will board the plane to Algeria.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Elvis Chipezeze, Talbert Shumba

Defenders: Jimmy Dzingai, Alec Mudimu, Jordan Zemura, Teenage Hadebe, Divine Lunga, Tendayi Darikwa, Adam Chicksen, Victor Kamhuka

Midfielders: Ovidy Karuru, Tafadzwa Rusike, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Knowledge Musona, Terrence Dzvukamanja, King Nadolo, Marvelous Nakamba, Khama Billiat

Strikers: Tinotenda Kadewere, David Moyo, Prince Dube

@Mdawini_29

Like this: Like Loading...