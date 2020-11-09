Herald Reporter

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has warned people in some parts of Bulawayo, Midlands and Matabeleland provinces of isolated thunderstorms which will be experienced later today.

This will also be experienced in Masvingo and Midlands provinces up until tomorrow.

“It should start off mostly sunny and mild becoming hot by the afternoon, with cloudy developments over Bulawayo Metropolitan, Matabeleland South, Masvingo, southern areas of Midlands and Matabeleland North, coupled by afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Thus lightning, strong winds, localised hailstorms as well as heavy downpours are probable,” MSD said in a statement.

The department said lightning strikes were a potential risk to those found in the open and urged people to take preventive measures to avoid being struck.

Hailstorms occurrence is probable in localised areas and destructive to life and property while strong winds may also blow loose material including roof tops.

MSD said sharp downpours may reduce visibility and cause flash flooding especially along river basins while vectors such as mosquitoes have migrated into new areas and are prolific during this period.

The people in these areas have been urged to stay indoors when thunder roars, avoid driving during a hailstorm, secure loose material around the homestead and to take precautionary measures since mosquitoes can spread malaria.

