Tafadzwa Zimoyo, Harare Bureau

Veteran actor and comedian, Lazarus Boora, 47, who was popular for his role as Gringo in hit drama series Gringo will be buried on Thursday at his rural homestead in Rukweza Village in Rusape.

The actor who had been rumoured to have died on Sunday died yesterday morning.

Boora’s aunt, Esther Manheya said a farewell ceremony for his friends and fans is being organised to celebrate Gringo’s life.

“We’re very saddened as a family. Gringo died around 9am on Monday when we were visiting. The funeral wake is at his brother, William Musakwa’s and we’ve discussed as a family that on Wednesday, we’ll conduct a farewell ceremony for his friends and fans before he leaves for Rukweza Village.

“Thereafter, he’ll be buried on Thursday afternoon,” Manheya said.

She said that the funeral ceremony will be conducted at number 6653 Bvumba Road, Zimre Park.

Gringo who succumbed to disseminated cancer at Westview Clinic in Zimre Park, Ruwa, is survived by seven children and wife Netsai.

The doctor who was attending to him, Dr Marisa said the stomach cancer had spread to some parts of the body making it difficult to contain. “Gringo had stomach cancer which had already spread to some parts of the body. It seems he suffered a lot in the past months, but didn’t know about his condition. It was too late for us to save him,” said the doctor.

In a separate interview with top film producer Enock Chihombori who was behind the Gringo drama said he was saddened as the country has lost a talented actor. He said he remembers vividly, Boora’s fun loving character.

“We’ve lost a great character. My memory with him dates back to the time we met and started shooting Gringo. He was a fun-loving and cheerful character. Even when shooting, he’d go the extra mile in being creative.

“He would make people feel at home as he’d crack jokes. My experience with him in this acting career was amazing as I learnt a lot from Gringo. I’ll miss him dearly,” said Chihombori.

He said he will unfortunately not make it for the funeral as he is currently in South Africa.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) director Mr Nicholas Moyo described Gringo as a rare breed of a comedian who rose to fame by playing the lead role on the 1997 ZBCtv hit drama series Gringo.

“Boora will be remembered forever as the master of local television with his signature makeshift khaki short, black vest, barefoot and his witty humour which kept millions of Zimbabweans glued to their television sets.

“The NACZ management and staff would like to express their sincerest condolences to Amai Boora and the Boora family, the arts fraternity and the nation at large following the passing of one of the country’s most recognisable television personalities. May his soul rest in peace”, Moyo said.

Gringo became popular in the early 90s when he began his acting career. He studied drama at Mutare Teachers’ College before furthering his education in arts at the University of Zimbabwe where he studied theatre and dance.

His first role was a junior police officer in Aaron Chiundura Moyo’s popular television drama series Chihwerure, before meeting Enock Chihombori who created Gringo — the drama series.

In 2002, Gringo won the best actor award at the inaugural National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) for his works in Gringo productions. He subsequently featured in other spin-offs of Gringo like Gringo Ndiani and Gringo Mari Iripi.

He recently starred as “Gibbo” in the series Village Secrets.

