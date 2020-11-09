The phased re-opening of schools has ended after the last cluster of pupils returned to class yesterday.

Nine classes – Early Childhood Education A and B, Grades One to Five as well as Forms One and Two were the last group of children to return to school, 43 days after the first group had done so. First to return to class on September 28 were those that are writing their public examinations this year – Grade 7, Form Four and Six. They were followed two weeks later by kids who are writing their final examinations next year – Form Three and Five as well as Grade Six.

This means that effective yesterday, all school children in the country, estimated at 4, 5million, had returned to class since the premature closure of schools on March 24, four days after the country had recorded its first Covid-19 case.

Taking into account that all universities and colleges re-opened earlier, the local education sector is back to normal.

It is important that that has happened. Children had lost seven months of education. Some may have regressed a little, especially those in lower grades, with a risk that others may not recover. Because of idleness over the past seven months, some children may have become hooked to drugs, while others may have engaged in premarital sex and have fallen pregnant or have impregnated. This potentially poses big long term challenges to the concerned children.

Some who are writing their final examinations this year, may, because of the idleness of the past seven months, be ill-prepared for that defining moment in their lives. Indeed, schools could not be closed for ever as other industries are reopening. We, thus, see the reopening of schools as critical.

We are, however, mindful of the context within which schools have re-opened. Covid-19 – the reason why schools were closed prematurely on March 24, and the reason why they remained closed for seven months – is still with us.

On March 24, the country had three confirmed Covid-19 cases and two deaths. On that day, the National Microbiology Reference Laboratory tested a total 15 specimens, the majority being from contacts of the second fatality.

Total cases had risen to 8 531 by Sunday with 253 deaths. Thirty-three new cases and two deaths were reported on that day. Although cases are declining after peaking around July, the point is schools have fully reopened when the infection is still with us.

It therefore is of paramount importance that the standard operating procedures that the Government has developed over the past few months should be religiously adhered to. We emphasise the criticality of the splitting of classes and creation of more learning space to enable the recommended social distancing.

If space is insufficient to cater for all learners, school authorities should, as the Government has ordered, institute hot-seating as well as getting kids in class on specific days of the week and other days off.

Furthermore, we are confident that by now, handwashing facilities have been secured and installed at all schools, while boreholes have been drilled and equipped to provide enough water at institutions that lacked it.

We are confident too that parents and guardians have secured enough, good quality facemasks for the children on one hand and on the other hand, school administrations have secured enough facemasks for teachers and support staff. These, we have to stress have to be worn and handled in the right way.

It is regrettable that schools reopened yesterday while some teachers are on strike, pressing for higher salaries.

This means that effectively, for children attending public schools, the extended holiday hasn’t ended. As we have pointed out, pupils have lost much learning time already because of Covid-19. We don’t want them to continue losing valuable learning time.

Therefore, we urge teachers, as Primary and Secondary Education Deputy Minister Edgar Moyo does elsewhere on these pages today, to accept the package that the Government has offered and return to class.

“We have dealt with personal protective equipment, time tables for candidates who are writing examinations,” said Deputy Minister Moyo.

“Our expectation is that both pupils and teachers go to school. We encourage teachers to perform their duties while their union leaders are engaging Government over their issues of concern. We are encouraging parents to send their children to school and no head is expected to chase away the learners. Pupils have a right to access to education.

There are serious consequences for children and the country if our children do not go to school.”

A monthly salary of about $16 000 for the least paid teacher isn’t too low considering the prevailing salaries in the private sector. Our appeal to teachers is for them to return to work and teach.

