AN unidentified Dynamos Football Club player on Monday tested positive for the coronavirus.

Dynamos conducted tests on players, technical team and secretariat as part of preparations for the resumption of team training. The club resumes group training on Tuesday.

A statement from the club said of the 46 individuals who underwent the tests conducted at the National Sports Stadium where the club’s offices are located, one tested positive with the powers that be having been informed.

“Out of the 46 people tested, one tested positive of Covid-19. Relevant authorities have been informed and the club will adhere to Government and public health guidelines set for the positive individual. The individual will observe a period of self-isolation in accordance with Covid-19 protocols. We wish him a speedy recovery and look forward to welcoming him back at work soon,’’ said Dynamos.

The club will provide further updates as necessary via Dynamos official communication channels.

Premier Soccer League clubs have started receiving Covid-19 testing kits bought by the Zimbabwe Football Association using part of the Covid-19 relief funds the association received from Fifa. Highlanders and Chicken Inn players as well as technical team members underwent tests in Bulawayo on Saturday with no positive cases recorded so far from the two clubs.

