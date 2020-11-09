Sport Reporter

Harare giants Dynamos have conducted Covid-19 tests on their players and staff in preparation for the scheduled resumption of domestic football.

First team players, technical staff, security and members of the secretariat took the tests at the National Sports Stadium.

DeMbare officials confirmed they tested 44 members after clubs got the greenlight from the Premier Soccer League to begin the Covid-19 tests ahead of a trancated football season.

Results of the tests were expected later in the day. DeMbare are hoping to start training on Tuesday.

